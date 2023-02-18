Staff shortages: Lufthansa scraps 34,000 flights during Summer 2023

Persistent staff shortages at Lufthansa force the German airline to remove flights from their original Summer 2023 offer. According to the German weekly magazine Wirschaftswoche, Lufthansa will cancel 34,000 flights or one out of ten flights.

After the coronavirus pandemic, the entire aviation sector faced staff shortages leading to chaotic scenes at several European airports. Two years later, the staffing issues continue, a Lufthansa spokesperson admitted.

Instead of cancelling flights at the last minute, Lufthansa removes flights upfront hence passengers will have enough time to reschedule. The spokesperson couldn’t provide the exact number of cancelled flights as last-minute cancellations are likely.

A source close to Lufthansa told the newspaper that every airline (Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Eurowings,… ) in the Lufthansa Group might see flight reductions.

Source: Maßnahme gegen das Reisechaos : Lufthansa streicht für den Sommer 34.000 Flüge (Wirtschaftswoche)