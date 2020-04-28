Lufthansa rejects German government’s conditions on rescue deal

The German government has agreed to help Lufthansa with a rescue program worth around €9 billion in exchange for a blocking minority and one or two Board of Directors mandates, says financial website Business Insider. But the German airline rejects the federal government’s conditions.

Last week, Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said that the Lufthansa Group was burning cash at a fast rate and needed help to survive. Lufthansa started discussing with the authorities from the four countries in which it had operations either directly or through a subsidiary: Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Lufthansa is said to be in the market for a loan of €290 million from the Belgian government for Brussels Airlines. According to the Belgian news channel VRT, Lufthansa has no plans to sell its Belgian subsidiary. CEO Carsten Spohr would prefer the airline group stays together.