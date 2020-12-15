Pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit takes up Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr’s suggestion for “innovative part-time models”

At the end of last week, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr publicly stated that it was possible for Lufthansa to compensate for assumed pilot underemployment by establishing “innovative part-time models”. The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union welcomes Mr Spohr’s request and will make a corresponding offer for innovative part-time models in today’s negotiation round.

The cockpit staff has contributed to the financial relief of the company in the amount of EUR 155 million through the collective agreement on the first-time introduction of short-time work at Lufthansa since April 2020. Of this amount, EUR 70 million has been made available by the pilots since September without any compensation. In addition to these financial concessions, the VC, in cooperation with the staff representatives, has agreed, among other things, to carry out numerous flights that otherwise could not have been carried out due to restrictions under collective law. These and other operational exceptions led to substantial savings and a significantly reduced cash outflow at Lufthansa in the year to come.

Since the end of September 2020, the VC has taken several steps in 16 rounds of negotiations with a total of five offers that are becoming increasingly attractive for Lufthansa. In addition to the number of layoffs, the duration of the dismissal protection is still in dispute.

“Lufthansa has so far shown itself to be unresponsive to the treatment of socially acceptable job cuts through part-time work, special leave or early retirement. We are all the more pleased about Mr Spohr’s offer to solve the problem of the current forecast staff surplus by means of innovative part-time models,” says Marcel Gröls, Chairman of the collective bargaining policy of the VC.

