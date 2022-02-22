Palindromic two-day: Lufthansa flight LH2222 departs to Two-louse

Two everywhere: on this special palindromic day, the 22nd day of the 2nd month in 2022 (22.2.2222), a Lufthansa Airbus 319 (registration D-AILP) from Munich, Germany, took off towards Toulouse, France with flight number LH 2222. To rise for the occasion, Aviation24.be published the article at exactly 22:22

Today would be a good day to catch @lufthansa’s famous flight LH2222 to Toulouse. pic.twitter.com/ohL55yuPfG https://t.co/qAfiLbYqib — Wan Arief Imran (@wanariefimran) February 22, 2022

Our crew of flight #LH2222 to Toulouse is ready to welcome their guests on #Twosday! #WeAreLufthansaGroup pic.twitter.com/WmUFpZZ8Gs — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 22, 2022