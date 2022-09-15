Oktoberfest 2022: Lufthansa crew sports new dirndl

Two days before the start of the Munich Oktoberfest, it’s “take-off” again for the Lufthansa dirndl crew. Today, the Lufthansa flight attendants will take off simultaneously from Munich to Rio de Janeiro and San Diego. Boston and New York will follow on 26 September. This year’s special feature: After five years, the flight attendants present themselves in a new, sustainably produced dirndl.

Also on numerous European and German routes from Munich dirndl crews have been a tradition for many years. Lufthansa’s passenger service staff in Terminal 2 also greet passengers in traditional costumes. Instead of the classic Lufthansa uniform, the ladies wear dirndls and the men wear lederhosen.

“We are delighted to continue the 16-year history of the dirndl flights and thus also welcome visitors to the Oktoberfest on the ground and on board with Bavarian flair,” says Dr Stefan Kreuzpaintner, CCO Lufthansa Airlines.

Jost Lammers, Chairman and CEO of Munich Airport adds: “In the coming weeks, Munich Airport will once again present itself as an attractive gateway to the Oktoberfest, and Lufthansa’s dirndl crews will be part of that.”

Oktoberfest in Lufthansa lounges worldwide and above the clouds

Above the clouds, the Oktoberfest season begins today on more than 800 long-haul flights to 33 destinations from Frankfurt and Munich. Until 3 October, Lufthansa will be serving Bavarian specialities in First and Business Class. Guests will also receive roasted almonds, Oktoberfest chocolates and gingerbread hearts.

In the lounges in Terminal 2 and in the satellite building, Leberkäs’ (meatloaf), pretzels and Weißwürste will traditionally be served. This year, the Oktoberfest menu in the Lufthansa First Class Lounge restaurant, which is festively decorated for the occasion, will begin with a festive soup, followed by roasted duck in traditional style. The finale will be a homemade apple strudel with vanilla sauce, roasted almonds and rum sultanas.

Sustainably certified: Lufthansa staff in new Bavarian traditional costume

The new traditional costume for the long-haul crew was once again designed and tailored by Munich-based costume specialist Angermaier. The flight attendants’ Wiesn dirndl has silver woven flowers with a colour-coordinated apron and metal clasp on the apron band. The men wear short leather trousers with a classically cut waistcoat in the same fabric.

For the first time, the collection is certified according to “STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX”. All components and materials were produced and processed sustainably. To keep transport distances short, the fabrics were woven exclusively in Austria and produced in Europe.