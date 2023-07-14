Munich Oktoberfest flights announced by Lufthansa at London Stansted Airport

German flag carrier Lufthansa has announced a series of special flights to Munich from London Stansted for the annual Oktoberfest.

The airline is offering 11 flights for travellers from the region looking to experience the world-famous German beer festival.

Flights are scheduled to run from September 15 until October 1 and those booking early can take advantage of fares as low as £124 return.

The outbound service from London Stansted will depart at 19.55 and arrive in Munich at 22.45.

Simon Gorrighan, Aviation Director at London Stansted, said:

“People from London and the East of England can now jet out from their local airport to enjoy a unique and memorable Oktoberfest experience.

“There is no doubt these flights will be extremely popular, so I would suggest booking in advance in order to get the best fares.”

Heinrich Lange, Senior Director Sales Northern Europe Lufthansa Airlines, said:

“Oktoberfest in Munich enjoys popularity worldwide, especially in Great Britain. Visitors from the United Kingdom are among the top nationalities at this festival.

“Lufthansa is responding to this local demand by offering special nonstop flights to reach the Bavarian capital quickly and easily.

“The departure from London Stansted is particularly interesting for all Oktoberfest fans travelling from the East of England and North London.”

Over six million people attend Oktoberfest every year, making it the world’s largest public festival. It has been held since 1810 and starts with the ceremonial opening of beer tapping and a traditional costume parade.

This year’s festival runs from September 16 to October 3 and offers visitors a chance to experience local Bavarian culture, enjoy traditional foods, listen to live music, and, of course, sample the region’s famous beers.

14 July 2023