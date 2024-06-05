Lufthansa’s “Yes to Europe” aircraft debuts at Berlin International Airshow (ILA)

Lufthansa is sending its specially liveried Airbus A320, emblazoned with the slogan “Yes to Europe,” to Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) for the Berlin International Airshow (ILA). This aircraft will make thirteen flights between Frankfurt and Berlin on 5 and 6 June 2024.

Since mid-April, four Lufthansa Group Airlines’ Airbus A320s from Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings have been promoting the message of a united, free, and peaceful Europe with the “Yes to Europe” livery. This initiative aims to encourage participation in the upcoming EU elections, set to take place from 6 to 9 June 2024, with German citizens voting on 9 June.