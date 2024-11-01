Lufthansa’s new Allegris First Class suite to debut with VR entertainment innovation

Lufthansa’s Allegris First Class Suite, featuring private, ceiling-high suites with customizable temperature, lighting, and storage, will launch on November 9, with initial flights to Bangalore and Mumbai. The suite offers the luxurious Suite Plus option for those travelling with a partner, emphasising spaciousness, privacy, and personalised comfort.

Additionally, Lufthansa has won the 2024 APEX Innovation Award for pioneering the use of VR headsets in in-flight entertainment, offering VR movies, games, and relaxation content in collaboration with Meta and MSM.Digital.

This new entertainment experience is available to business class passengers on Allegris-equipped flights, making Lufthansa the first airline to explore mixed reality in the skies.