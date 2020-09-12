Lufthansa would consider retiring its entire Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-400 fleet

According to the Bloomberg press agency, Lufthansa could very quickly part with one hundred aircraft, in reaction to the impact of the global air transport crisis.

According to sources cited by the Bloomberg press agency, the German airline would consider quickly parting with more than a hundred large aircraft. All the remaining Airbus A380 (8) and Boeing 747-400 (8) aircraft, and most of the Airbus A340-300. The 19 Boeing 747-8i and the remaining Airbus A340-600 would be retained. Lufthansa did not confirm the rumour.

Smaller planes, which feed long-haul routes, could also be affected by these fleet reductions. No decision has yet been taken, but these reductions could lead to staff cuts of many more than the previously announced 22,000 positions.

On 31 December 2019, Lufthansa had 14 Airbus A380, 19 Boeing 747-8i, 13 Boeing 747-400, and 43 Airbus A340-300 and 600 in its fleet.

In April, Lufthansa already announced that six Airbus A380s and seven A340-600s, as well as five Boeing 747-400s, would be permanently decommissioned. In addition, eleven Airbus A320s would be withdrawn from short-haul operations.