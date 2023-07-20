Lufthansa to start direct scheduled flights from Oulu, Finland, to Munich in winter

In December 2023, the German airline giant Lufthansa will start direct scheduled flights between Oulu Airport and Munich. The airline will fly the long-awaited route to Central Europe twice a week during the 2023–2024 winter season.

Lufthansa will launch a direct route from Oulu Airport to Munich, Germany, on 16 December 2023. The route will be flown twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, throughout the winter season.

The route will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft. Flights can be booked through the Lufthansa website.

“The route opening is great news for Oulu Airport, which is an important part of Finavia’s airport network and Finland’s accessibility. Lufthansa’s route to Central Europe will significantly improve the connections of the residents of the Oulu region to the rest of the world, connecting them to the comprehensive route network of Munich Airport. The route also opens up yet another connection for tourism from Germany to the north,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.

The Oulu route adds to Lufthansa Group’s route offering

Lufthansa Group subsidiaries Eurowings and Austrian Airlines have also announced that they will be launching routes to Finavia airports for the winter season. Eurowings will also resume flying its last winter season’s routes from Rovaniemi and Kittilä Airport to Düsseldorf.

Lufthansa will resume flying its last winter season’s routes from Kuusamo and Ivalo airports to Frankfurt and from Kittilä to Munich.