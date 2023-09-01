Lufthansa to return to service all of its 8 remaining Airbus A380 aircraft in Munich by 2025

Lufthansa has announced its plans to return all eight of its Airbus A380 aircraft to service by 2025 due to increased demand for air travel. The decision was made to add more seats to the airline’s network in response to this demand.

The A380 has been well-received by both customers and crew, according to Lufthansa. These aircraft will be stationed at Munich Airport, one of the airline’s key hubs in Germany, and are expected to return to service between 2024 and 2025.

Lufthansa currently operates three A380s, with plans to integrate the remaining five into its fleet over the next few years. These aircraft were previously placed in storage during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the airline is reactivating them to meet growing travel needs.

Lufthansa operated 14 A380s prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were stored at Teruel, Spain, and Tarbes, France, in March 2020 and six of them were eventually sold.