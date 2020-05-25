Lufthansa to offer more flights from mid-June with 20 destinations relaunched from Frankfurt

Lufthansa wants to offer more flights from mid-June. A spokesman for the German airline confirmed on Sunday to press agency DPA that the company will fly from Frankfurt to 20 destinations (including Heraklion, Rhodes, Dubrovnik, Faro, Venice, Ibiza and Malaga) in the second half of June.

Lufthansa will also connect Mallorca more often from mid-June. The Spanish government said it will reopen the borders of the country to foreign tourists in July.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the company and the German government over a 9 billion euros state aid continued on Sunday. Lufthansa is under strong financial pressure like many airlines due to the health crisis.