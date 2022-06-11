Lufthansa takes off as “Lovehansa”

On the occasion of Pride Month, Lufthansa will be taking off from June 10 with a very special aircraft to destinations throughout Europe. The Airbus A320neo with the registration D-AINY will become “Lovehansa” for the next six months.

On the outside of the aircraft, it won´t be the Lufthansa livery but “Lovehansa”, which is painted in the colours of the rainbow, which symbolizes the pride flag. The welcome panel at the entrance will also have a special rainbow design. In addition, when looking out of the aircraft window, hearts in rainbow colours can be seen on the winglets.

The first flight of the “Lovehansa” is to the destination Billund in Denmark (LH842 on 10 June).

Lufthansa is a company that stands for openness, diversity and understanding. With the “Lovehansa” special livery, the company is sending another clear signal and making this important part of its corporate culture prominently and visible to the outside world.