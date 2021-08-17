Lufthansa supports German federal government with airlift from Afghanistan

Special flights to form an air bridge from Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Doha, Qatar to Germany

The first special flight lands in Germany already this night

Lufthansa prepares further flights also from other neighbouring countries on behalf of the German government

Lufthansa is setting up an air bridge to Tashkent and Doha at short notice to support the German government with special flights during the evacuation. The first special flight chartered by the German government will depart from Tashkent this evening. An Airbus 340-300 long-haul aircraft will be used.

Within just a few hours, Lufthansa is thus quickly and flexibly enabling the first special flight from the Central Asian country, which no airline in the Lufthansa Group currently flies to on a regular basis. Traffic rights were applied for at short notice, crew deployment planning was carried out and the aircraft was released for the mission.

Lufthansa will operate further flights from Tashkent, Doha or other neighbouring countries in the next few days as part of the airlift and in coordination with the German government.