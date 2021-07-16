Lufthansa suffered worldwide computer problems leading to manual check-in during a short time

There were temporary computer problems at Lufthansa on Friday morning from 09:00 UTC. Passengers had to be checked in manually at individual stations with the help of lists, as a spokeswoman reported in Frankfurt. In Hamburg, for example, the handling of several flights was delayed as a result.

The general flight operations were not affected. The airline said a global system failure at a service provider was the cause. However, this was remedied after a quarter of an hour around 09:15 UTC. “All check-in systems are working properly again,” Lufthansa said on Twitter.

Seit 09:00 UTC kommt es durch einen weltweiten Netzwerkausfall vereinzelt zu Abfertigungsproblemen. Alle Flüge finden weiterhin planmäßig statt, vereinzelt kann es durch manuelle Check-In Vorgänge zu Wartezeiten kommen. Wir informieren, sobald die Probleme behoben sind. pic.twitter.com/zm1gQ8UlvT — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 16, 2021

######## Die Störung ist seit 09:15 UTC behoben. Alle Check-In-Systeme arbeiten wieder einwandfrei. ######## pic.twitter.com/SSQcwjEnYb — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 16, 2021