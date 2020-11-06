Lufthansa starts first trial run for Covid-19 antigen rapid tests on selected Hamburg-Munich flights

Free tests on selected flights between Munich and Hamburg from 12.11.

Christina Foerster: “Want to gain insights into the use of rapid tests in asymptomatic groups of people.”

On November 12, Lufthansa will start the first test runs for comprehensive Covid-19 antigen rapid tests on selected routes between Munich and Hamburg. In close cooperation with Munich and Hamburg airports as well as with the biotech companies Centogene and the Medicover Group’s medical care centre, MVZ Martinsried, the airline is offering its customers the opportunity to be tested for Covid-19 free of charge before departure on two daily flights. Passengers who do not wish to be tested will be transferred to an alternative flight at no additional cost.

The first test flight with 100 percent negative tested passengers is LH2058, which leaves Munich for Hamburg at 9.10 a.m. The second daily flight on which all passengers are tested is LH2059 from Hamburg to Munich.

Once the test is completed, customers receive their test results within 30 to 60 minutes. Only if the result is negative will the boarding pass be activated and access to the gate be granted. Alternatively, passengers can present a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours at departure. Lufthansa takes care of the complete rapid test procedure. There are no extra costs for the passenger. All they have to do is register in advance and allow a little more time before departure.

“With our test strategy, we are pursuing the goal of using the data obtained to gain important insights into the use of rapid tests. Successful testing of entire flights can be the key to revitalizing international air traffic,” says Christina Foerster, Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.