Lufthansa shuts down SunExpress Deutschland; Turkish branch stays active

Lufthansa has decided to close down the flight operations of SunExpress Deutschland, a joint-venture created by Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, says German news portal Airliners.de.

German flag-carrier Lufthansa decided to terminate flight operations at SunExpress Deutschland, a branch with around 1200 jobs. The remaining flights will be operated by SunExpress Turkey, Eurowings “and other airline partners”.

Flight operations are to be shut down on 26 June 2020, and the airline will start a liquidation process. Solutions with the employees and social partners will be developed in the coming weeks.

SunExpress Turkey will focus on flights from Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Turkey, making other routes to Mediterranean destinations no longer bookable.

Lufthansa already closed Germanwings, another subsidiary associated with Eurowings.

History (source: Wikipedia)

SunExpress Deutschland was founded on 8 June 2011 as a subsidiary of SunExpress and started operations with three Boeing 737-800s. It was founded in order to fly from Germany to the Red Sea using the German AOC. These routes have been served on 2 November 2011 for the first time and the network has since been extended to several more leisure destinations in Southern Europe and North Africa.

In February 2015, the Lufthansa Group announced that SunExpress Deutschland would be the operator of Eurowings’ new long-haul operations, which are based at Cologne Bonn Airport, from November 2015. SunExpress Deutschland, therefore, has received leased Airbus A330-200s.