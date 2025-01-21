Lufthansa rolls out restored Lockheed Super Star in Hamburg

Lufthansa Technik has unveiled a fully restored Lockheed L-1649A Super Star, the flagship of Lufthansa’s late-1950s fleet. The aircraft, restored to non-airworthy condition, rolled out in Hamburg on January 17, 2025, showcasing its original 1950s cockpit and engineering marvels like movable rudders and flaps.

Historical Significance

Introduced in 1957, the Super Star connected Hamburg to New York non-stop, marking the pinnacle of propeller-driven aviation on transatlantic routes.

It featured the exclusive “Senator Class,” a precursor to modern premium travel.

Restoration Highlights

Components, including the fuselage and iconic triple tail, were meticulously assembled.

The cabin blends 1950s aesthetics with modernized seats from a retired Lufthansa A340.

Future Plans

The aircraft will be painted in its original 1950s Lufthansa livery at Münster/Osnabrück Airport.

It will move to Frankfurt in October 2025, where it will be displayed alongside the Junkers Ju 52 D-AQUI at Lufthansa’s new conference and visitor center, opening in 2026 for the airline’s 100th anniversary.

This restoration celebrates Lufthansa’s legacy while preserving aviation history for future generations.