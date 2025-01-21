Lufthansa rolls out restored Lockheed Super Star in Hamburg

Lufthansa Technik has unveiled a fully restored Lockheed L-1649A Super Star, the flagship of Lufthansa’s late-1950s fleet. The aircraft, restored to non-airworthy condition, rolled out in Hamburg on January 17, 2025, showcasing its original 1950s cockpit and engineering marvels like movable rudders and flaps.
Historical Significance
- Introduced in 1957, the Super Star connected Hamburg to New York non-stop, marking the pinnacle of propeller-driven aviation on transatlantic routes.
- It featured the exclusive “Senator Class,” a precursor to modern premium travel.
Restoration Highlights
- Components, including the fuselage and iconic triple tail, were meticulously assembled.
- The cabin blends 1950s aesthetics with modernized seats from a retired Lufthansa A340.
Future Plans
- The aircraft will be painted in its original 1950s Lufthansa livery at Münster/Osnabrück Airport.
- It will move to Frankfurt in October 2025, where it will be displayed alongside the Junkers Ju 52 D-AQUI at Lufthansa’s new conference and visitor center, opening in 2026 for the airline’s 100th anniversary.
This restoration celebrates Lufthansa’s legacy while preserving aviation history for future generations.