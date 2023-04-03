Lufthansa resumes Boeing 747 flights to Palma de Mallorca due to the high demand

The arrival of the widebody plane at Son Sant Joan Airport became an event for the spotters, who gathered in an area near the slopes of Son Ferriol

German airline Lufthansa has re-activated its Boeing 747 to meet the high demand of passengers from Germany to travel to Mallorca this Easter. The airline’s first flight to the island with the historic transoceanic plane landed yesterday Sunday at Palma airport at 17:30 from Munich airport, the capital of Bavaria, with 400 passengers on board, on a busy weekend activity in which Palma airport operated a total of 1,690 flights, at a rate of 23 flights per hour.

The arrival of the mythical Boeing 747 with a capacity of 366 to 660 passengers depending on its configuration, became an event for numerous spotters and aviation photographers. They located in an area near the Son Ferriol neighbourhood to immortalise the moment of the landing of the Lufthansa plane, on a day that for them had another moment of interest, since a SWISS Airbus A-340 also landed at 13:00.

During Easter 2022 and also during last summer, from mid-July to mid-August, Lufthansa already activated its Boeing 747 to meet the high demand for flights to Mallorca, an aircraft that had withdrawn from activity during the two years of the pandemic.

During the Holy Week, the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM) estimates an occupancy of 70%, similar to that of last year, with the arrival of German, British and Spanish tourists, in that order, in addition to the fact that a growing influx of alternative markets that follow an ascending rhythm, such as the French or the Swiss, according to data provided on Wednesday.