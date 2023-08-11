Lufthansa concludes collective labour agreement with its pilots represented by Vereinigung Cockpit

Lufthansa Group and the Vereinigung Cockpit pilots’ union have reached a significant long-term collective agreement. The agreement, which covers pilots from Lufthansa Airline and Lufthansa Cargo, has been approved by the union’s members. The collective remuneration agreement (‘VTV’) and terms-of-employment agreement (‘MTV’) will bring about an increase of at least 18 percent in basic pay over the next three-and-a-half years, along with improved working conditions for pilots.

The VTV agreement will remain in effect until December 31, 2026, and the MTV agreement until December 31, 2027. These agreements aim to ensure industrial peace during their validity.

Key aspects of the approved agreements include:

Salary increases of over 18 percent: 7 percent from December 1, 2023

5 percent from January 1, 2025

5 percent from January 1, 2026 A one-time payment of 3.75 percent of annual compensation, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros, in 2023. Enhanced variable compensation tied to business performance. Improved work-life balance for pilots, featuring more predictable leisure time and roster stability. This includes the establishment of ten free days per month. Integration of former Germanwings pilots into Lufthansa Airline to support further growth.

However, it’s noted that the new VTV and MTV agreements are still pending final editorialisation and approval from relevant bodies.

Michael Niggemann, a member of Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board and Labour Director, expressed that this agreement not only enhances pilots’ compensation but also contributes to their work-life equilibrium. He acknowledged the economic challenges of the agreement but emphasised its long-term benefits for Lufthansa Airline’s growth plans, especially in long-haul operations. Niggemann also highlighted that reaching this agreement through amicable negotiations strengthens the social partnership between the company and the pilots’ union.