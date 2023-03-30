Lufthansa opens new lounges at Berlin Airport: Cinema, culinary and art concept

Lufthansa Group Business Class passengers, status customers and Star Alliance Airlines travellers with lounge entitlement who start their journey at the capital’s Berlin Brandenburg Airport have reason to rejoice: On April 3, the new Lufthansa Senator Lounge and the new Lufthansa Business Lounge will open their doors there and impress with a completely new lounge design.

With its modern room concept and a steam fireplace, the Senator Lounge offers the best conditions for feeling good, relaxing and working. A new digital art concept invites lounge guests to help design the art in the lounge themselves via an app.

In the new business lounge, guests can sit back comfortably in the TV club and enjoy classical music, concert broadcasts and films, or relax in one of the comfortable armchairs while taking a look at one of the high-quality coffee-table books.

No matter what time of day, tasty dishes are ready for the lounge guests. In the morning, there are various healthy breakfast options to choose from, and during the day, vegetarian and vegan dishes, among others – combined with a large selection of exclusive hot and cold drinks.

In addition, a separate retreat with plenty of privacy is available to HON Circle members.