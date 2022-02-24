Lufthansa offers more than 50 additional flights from and to Frankfurt and Munich due to strong demand for travel during Easter vacation

From Frankfurt more than 30 additional flights to Palma de Mallorca, Faro, Funchal and Larnaca

From Munich more than 20 additional flights to Faro, Heraklion, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca

Bookable now on lufthansa.com or through travel agents

The easing of travel restrictions across Europe is giving Lufthansa a noticeable surge in booking demand for the Easter vacation. Last week was the most successful booking week for the airline in the last two years, with a four-fold increase in new bookings compared to the same week in 2021.

To meet the high demand, especially of “sun-seekers,” Lufthansa is now offering at short notice or the upcoming Easter holidays more than 50 additional flights to and from Frankfurt as well as Munich. From Frankfurt, vacationers can look forward to more than 30 additional flights to the south during the Easter vacations. Five additional connections from Frankfurt to Palma de Mallorca (Spain), five connections to Faro (Portugal), three connections to Funchal on Madeira (Portugal) and two connections to Larnaca (Cyprus) are now also in the flight schedule.

More than 20 extra flights will be operated from Munich, flying guests to the most beautiful vacation regions in Europe. The following connections from Munich will be added to the already expanded flight schedule: twice to Faro (Portugal), twice to Heraklion (Greece), twice each to Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and a connection to Palma de Mallorca (all Spain).

All flights can be booked now via lufthansa.com or through travel agents.

The most popular countries for travel of Lufthansa guests for the Easter holidays as well as the coming summer are Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Cyprus. Particularly worth mentioning is the comeback of city breaks. Barcelona, London, Rome, Oslo and Athens are in particular demand for city trips in the coming spring and summer. The number of connections to these and many other cities has doubled compared with the previous year.

The current entry and quarantine regulations apply to travellers. Lufthansa continues to offer all customers maximum booking security and flexibility. This enables risk-free vacation planning: all fares can still be rebooked. Customers can find the latest information on entry requirements at lufthansa.com.