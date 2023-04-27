Lufthansa: New long-haul destinations in the winter

Airbus A380 from Munich to Bangkok and Los Angeles, with Airbus A350 to Bangalore

From Frankfurt to Hyderabad

Lufthansa is launching new Airbus A380 destinations from Munich in the coming winter. From October 5 on, the airline will be flying again an A380 daily to the Californian metropolis of Los Angeles.

Shortly before the start of the winter flight schedule on October 28, there will be a special premiere: For the first time, a Lufthansa Airbus A380 will take off from Munich to the Thai capital Bangkok, increasing the seat capacity by almost 75 percent compared to the A350.

Lufthansa offers a greater premium product on this connection than ever before: the A380 offers 8 seats in First Class, 78 seats in Business Class and 52 seats in Premium Economy.

New connections to India

Lufthansa is expanding its service to India. The new destination from Munich is Bangalore, which, in addition to Delhi and Bombay, will be served by an Airbus A350. LH764 departs Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:10 to the southern Indian metropolis. Lufthansa guests will be able to enjoy one of the Lufthansa Group’s most modern and economical long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A350-900.

After a longer break, Lufthansa will also include again Hyderabad in its flight schedule from Frankfurt. This will once again provide a direct connection from Germany to India’s pharmaceutical and high-tech industries. Lufthansa will announce further details in midMay.

Lufthansa will offer a total of five destinations to the Indian subcontinent from its two hubs in Frankfurt and Munich in the coming winter.