Lufthansa launches Seattle-Munich route, expands North American network

Lufthansa has inaugurated a new non-stop service between Seattle-Tacoma and Munich, operating three weekly flights with the environmentally friendly Airbus A350-900. This new route complements the existing Seattle-Frankfurt service, totalling ten weekly flights.

The addition enhances connectivity for the Pacific Northwest and the broader United States, bolstering economic ties with Germany. The A350-900 offers superior fuel efficiency and modern cabin options, emphasising comfort and sustainability.

This expansion is part of Lufthansa Group’s broader strategy to grow its North American presence, with new routes from Minneapolis and Raleigh-Durham to Frankfurt and increased capacity on other key routes.