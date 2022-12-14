Lufthansa lands in Northern Ireland with flights from Frankfurt to Belfast City

Germany’s flag carrier airline, Lufthansa, has announced it will commence operations at Belfast City Airport. The airline, which is one of Europe’s largest, is entering the Northern Irish market for the first time and will operate flights from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt, Germany, from 23rd April 2023.

This will be the only direct air link between Northern Ireland and Germany.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport which is located only five minutes from Belfast City centre, commented: “Attracting an airline such as Lufthansa to Northern Ireland that will provide the only route from the region to Germany is a major win for, not only the airport, but the wider tourism and business industry.

“With Germany being the third-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland, there is a clear demand for direct connectivity.”

Flights to Frankfurt with Lufthansa will operate up to four times a week, giving both leisure and business passengers exceptional choice and convenience when travelling to the global hub.

Dr Frank Wagner, General Manager Sales, UK, Ireland and Iceland for Lufthansa Group, said: “We are excited to announce the addition of Belfast City Airport to Lufthansa’s global network with the inaugural flight to Frankfurt on 23rd April 2023.

“This new nonstop connection will bring Northern Ireland much closer to Frankfurt and to the heart of Western Europe. Connecting passengers will enjoy a convenient and full service connection beyond our hub to our vast network of over 200 destinations in summer 2023.”

Flights to Frankfurt will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays by an Embraer aircraft and will offer both Business and Economy class services.

Fares start at £155 return and are on sale now at lufthansa.com