Lufthansa lands Airbus A380 in Denver for the first time

Lufthansa has operated its first-ever Airbus A380 flight to Denver, marking a milestone for both the airline and Denver International Airport, which is welcoming the world’s largest passenger aircraft for the first time. The move underscores the strong ties between Munich and Denver, which have been sister airports for decades.

Denver becomes the sixth A380 destination from Lufthansa’s Munich hub this summer, alongside New York JFK, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, and Delhi. The A380, with 509 seats (including 138 premium seats), departs Munich daily under flight number LH480. Lufthansa has eight A380s based in Munich.

Through Star Alliance partner United Airlines, passengers can connect to 170+ destinations from Denver. Lufthansa has served Denver nonstop from Munich for 9 years, and from Frankfurt for 25 years.