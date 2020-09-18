Lufthansa is consistently pursuing its tourism strategy: 15 new summer destinations from Frankfurt in 2021

Additional vacation destinations in Greece, Spain, Egypt, Croatia, Cyprus, Italy, Tunisia and Bulgaria in the flight schedule from Frankfurt

Now bookable and fully flexible rebookable

Lufthansa is consistently expanding its offering of flights to tourist and leisure destinations from Frankfurt. During next year’s summer Season in 2021, 15 new sunny destinations, which are highly attractive for holidaymakers, are now available for booking. The focus is on Greece (Corfu, Chania/Crete, Mykonos, Kos, Kavala/Thrace and Preveza/Peloponnese). Other attractive destinations in the program are in Spain (Jerez de la Frontera, Canary Islands and Tenerife will be continued from winter), Egypt (Hurghada), Cyprus (Paphos), Croatia (Rijeka), Italy (Lamezia Terme), Tunisia (Djerba) and Bulgaria (Varna).

The departure and arrival times of the new destinations are ideal for holidaymakers: Departures from Frankfurt were scheduled for the early morning hours and return flights to the Frankfurt Main metropolis in the evening.

“Never before have we included so many new vacation destinations in our programme. This is our response to the wishes of our customers. The demand for vacation and leisure trips is recovering much faster than that for business trips. With Lufthansa, we already have a great and longstanding deal of expertise in tourist offers and we are now resolutely expanding this as part of our strategy,” says Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

By deploying up to five additional aircraft, the company will in future offer around 70 weekly connections to 29 purely tourist destinations, 15 more than in the same period last year. Lufthansa’s goal is to actively shape the future of tourism. This was a strategic focus even before the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of July 2019, Lufthansa has been offering numerous additional tourist destinations.

The flights are bookable from September 16. Booking early has its advantages. This is because summer flights 2021, which are purchased until December 31, 2020, can then be rebooked as often as desired free of charge. Additional costs can arise if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination.

The new destinations summer 2021 in detail:

Corfu (CFU) Two weekly flights Start: April 4th Chania (CHQ) Three weekly flights Start: April 1st Djerba (DJE) One weekly flight Start: April 3rd Hurghada (HRG) One weekly flight Start: April 3rd Mykonos (JMK) Two weekly flights Start: May 4th Kos (KGS) Three weekly flights Start: April 2nd Kavala (KVA) Two weekly flights Start: Mai 4th Gran Canaria (LPA) Two weekly flights Continuation Winter Paphos (PFO) Two weekly flights Start: März 29th Preveza (PVK) Two weekly flights Start: Mai 2nd Rijeka (RJK) One weekly flight Start: Mai 8th Lamezia Terme (SUF) Two weekly flights Start: April 3rd Tenerife (TFS) Two weekly flights Continuation Winter Varna (VAR) Two weekly flights Start: Mai 1st Jerez de la Frontera (XRY) Two weekly flights Start: März 28th