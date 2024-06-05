Lufthansa introduces non-stop flights between Minneapolis-Saint Paul and Frankfurt

Lufthansa has launched a new non-stop service between Frankfurt, Germany, and Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN, providing Minnesota’s largest commercial centre with convenient, year-round access to Europe and beyond via the extensive Lufthansa Group network.

This new route marks Lufthansa Group’s 26th U.S. gateway, enhancing travel options for Minneapolis-Saint Paul residents. The service will operate five times a week, offering seamless connectivity to Germany and other European destinations.

Flight LH482 departs Frankfurt at 11:10 and arrives in Minneapolis at 13:15, while the return flight LH483 departs Minneapolis at 15:05 and lands in Frankfurt at 06:30 athe next day. The route will be serviced by a Boeing 787-9, featuring a three-class configuration and enhanced fuel efficiency.

Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, highlighted the growing demand for travel to Europe, with over 365,000 passengers expected to fly from MSP to Europe. Dirk Janzen, VP Passenger Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group, emphasised the significance of this route in the Group’s U.S. expansion strategy.

Lufthansa’s global network now includes 400 weekly flights across 26 U.S. gateways, with additional new routes and increased capacities planned for the summer season of 2024.