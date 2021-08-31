Lufthansa introduces new catering offer in short- and medium-haul business class

“Tasting HEIMAT”: Experience culinary and sustainable diversity with Lufthansa New catering offer for Business Class guests on short- and medium-haul flights starting September 1

Creative menus inspired by German metropolises

New concept builds on diversity and sustainability

What does home actually taste like? Lufthansa Business Class guests will be able to experience this on short- and medium-haul flights from 1 September with the new catering concept “Tasting HEIMAT”. With the new menus, Lufthansa is responding to customers’ wishes for more variety.

Lufthansa and its catering partner gategroup invite passengers on a culinary journey through Germany. Traditional German cuisine meets modern culinary influences from all over the world. Inspired by the cities of Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf and Leipzig, the menus change not only weekly, but also on the outward and return flights. With this new service offer, Lufthansa also meets the needs of frequent travellers looking for more variety.

On a culinary journey through Germany

From appetizer to main course to coffee table – “Tasting HEIMAT” serves German classics with unusual components. For example, the shrimp salad with a beetroot and potato terrine, inspired by Hamburg’s sea breeze. Passengers can enjoy the Frankfurt classic “Grie Soß” (green sauce) with young kale, a poached egg and French Macaire potatoes. Another highlight on board is the interpretation of the traditional dish “Leipziger Allerlei”, as a chicken salad with celeriac, juniper and black walnuts. All the dishes were created exclusively for Lufthansa by young star chefs Julia Komp and Dennis Puchert and the gategroup culinary team.

Enjoy Sustainability

High product quality and a strong focus on sustainability, as well as balanced nutrition, characterize “Tasting HEIMAT”. Sustainable and regionally produced products take centre stage.

The ingredients of the menus come predominantly from the regions around Frankfurt and Munich. Harvested in German fields and processed by local producers, they are prepared fresh daily and served on board. Passengers can also enjoy the world-renowned German bread culture in the menus, where they can choose from a wide range of traditional and freshly baked bread and rolls. Another important point: “Tasting HEIMAT” uses no disposable plastic.