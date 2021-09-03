Lufthansa improves short- and medium-haul travel experience with innovative cabin

Lufthansa passengers can now enjoy a whole new flying experience on short- and medium-haul routes. Thanks to a new innovative cabin, the airline is noticeably improving travel comfort. Tomorrow, the first Airbus 321neo with the modern Airspace Cabin will take off from Frankfurt for Fuerteventura.

In addition to Lufthansa, the new cabin will also be used by Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings in new aircraft of the Airbus 320 family. And it has a lot to offer: The huge new overhead bins have a forty percent larger volume and can even hold sixty percent more suitcases, as they can be stowed vertically in the bins.

The cabin design and the entrance area have been extensively redesigned and now appear brighter and friendlier. So-called Human Centric Lighting, a specially programmed, flexible lighting system, illuminates the cabin in warm red light, graduated intermediate tones to colder blue light. Depending on the time of day or night, the light in the aircraft cabin is thus geared to the passengers’ biorhythms. Seating comfort has also been improved: the sidewalls of the Airspace Cabin will in the future offer passengers more space in the shoulder area. In addition, modern washrooms are even more usable for people with limited mobility.

“Regardless of the crisis, we continue to focus emphatically on a premium offering for our guests,” emphasizes Heike Birlenbach, Head of Customer Experience, Lufthansa Group. “For us, premium means providing high-quality, individualized and relevant offers for all our passengers at all times. With the new Airspace Cabin, we are significantly improving the travel experience on short-haul routes.”