Lufthansa Group claims compensation from climate activists after blockade of several flights at German airports

Lufthansa is seeking compensation from climate activists, with its subsidiary Eurowings reportedly demanding a total of €740,000 in damages on behalf of all Lufthansa-owned companies. The claim arises from blockades organised by the “Last Generation” activists at various German airports.

According to “Bild am Sonntag,” some individuals involved have already received payment demands. In response to these incidents, Minister of Transport Volker Wissing expressed intentions to tighten air security laws, aligning with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann on the matter.

Wissing emphasised that airport blockades, aimed at disrupting operations, far exceed the boundaries of legitimate protest, deeming them serious offenses. He stressed the need for swift amendments to impose stricter penalties.

The “Last Generation” activists engaged in blockades at airports in Berlin, Hamburg, and Düsseldorf. Lufthansa claims significant financial losses, citing 57 affected flights in Hamburg on July 13th, affecting 8,500 passengers, resulting in a claimed €400,000 in damages. Ten individuals have reportedly received payment demands related to this incident.

Similar compensation claims have been made for the actions at Düsseldorf Airport on the same day, involving 24 affected flights, seeking €220,000 in damages, and a November 2022 protest at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport involving 35 affected flights, with demands totaling €120,000 for six individuals involved.

