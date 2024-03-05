Lufthansa ground staff again on strike for two and a half days from Wednesday evening, 6 March

The trade union ver.di has once again called on ground staff of multiple Lufthansa companies to go on a warning strike from Wednesday, March 6th at 20:00 until Saturday, March 9th at 07:10.

As a result, Lufthansa expects extensive effects (delays and cancellations) on the flight programme. Passengers who will be affected will receive information about cancellations and rebooking options by email or in the Lufthansa app.

Lufthansa also asks passengers to please visit http://lufthansa.com regularly to check if their flight within this period is affected.

On February 20, seven German airports were affected, most Lufthansa passenger flights were grounded and around 100,000 passengers were impacted. The second strike on February 28 focused more on disrupting cargo services.