Lufthansa flight diverts to Cyprus after crew reportedly refuses to fly to Israel

Lufthansa flight LH682 from Munich to Tel Aviv (A321neo registered D-AIEE) unexpectedly diverted to Larnaca, Cyprus, leaving passengers stranded. The crew reportedly refused to fly to Israel, initially citing “technical reasons” for the diversion.

After some time on the ground, passengers were informed that the plane would return to Germany. They were given the option to disembark in Cyprus without their luggage, which would remain on the plane.

About 20 passengers chose to disembark in Larnaca without their luggage, while the rest of the passengers continued back to Munich.

Lufthansa stated that the diversion was a precautionary measure due to security concerns.

UPDATE

After reporting this diversion based on several articles in German and Israeli press, we were informed of the following:

Lufthansa stopped crew layovers in Tel Aviv and relocated them to Larnaca where a crew change was supposed to take place for the onward sectors Larnaca-Tel Aviv and Tel Aviv-Munich.

While on the ground in Larnaca Lufthansa decided to cancel the LCA-TLV-MUC sectors due to security reasons. The crew never refused to fly to Israel!