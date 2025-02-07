Lufthansa flight diverted after pilot collapses mid-air

A Lufthansa flight from Miami to Germany made an emergency landing in Montreal on January 19 after the captain lost consciousness mid-flight. The Boeing 747-8i, flight LH463, was diverted while over the Atlantic, with the senior first officer taking control.

Flight attendants assisted the incapacitated captain as the crew issued a distress call. Due to weather concerns, the aircraft was rerouted to Montreal, where it landed safely after a fuel dump.

Passengers were rebooked, and Lufthansa assured that safety remains a top priority. The airline has not disclosed the captain’s current condition.