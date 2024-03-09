Lufthansa faces new strike next week, this time by cabin crew

Lufthansa faces another strike, this time by the UFO trade union representing approximately 19,000 cabin crew members. The strike is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, affecting departures from respectively Frankfurt and Munich airports, with a timeframe from 04:00 to 23:00 each day.

This follows a recent 27-hour strike by ver.di ground staff. UFO justifies the strike by highlighting Lufthansa’s strong 2023 performance and seeks a 15% pay increase and €3,000 inflation compensation for its members.

Widespread public transport disruptions in Germany, including strikes by Lufthansa ground crews and train drivers, may impact economic performance, warns the German central bank.