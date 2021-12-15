Lufthansa discloses Summer 2022 programme with new long-haul destination: St Louis (USA)

Over 160 destinations in Europe next summer

More vacation destinations than ever before

New long-haul destination from Frankfurt: St Louis (USA)

New from Munich: Four additional A350-900s to more dream destinations

Eurowings Discover: expanded flight schedule fulfils almost every vacation wish

25 special flights planned from Frankfurt for the 2022 World Cup

Those who are already thinking about next year’s vacation can now book a dream vacation from over 160 destinations from Frankfurt and Munich. Whether the choice is to the Canary Islands or to exotic far off destinations, the Lufthansa Airlines flight schedule has a lot to offer. That’s because the 2022 summer flight schedule, offers an expanded portfolio of attractive new destinations as well as frequency increases on current routes and the resumption of services, which are now available for booking. The number of intra-European connections from Frankfurt and Munich will again almost reach the 2019 level with around 5,000 weekly flights.

News from Munich

Lufthansa is strengthening its premium hub in Munich. With the start of the summer flight schedule on March 27, 2022, the airline will for the first time fly nonstop from the Bavarian capital to the Brazilian metropolis of Rio de Janeiro and to San Diego in the United States. In addition, Bangkok in Thailand will again be served directly from Munich at the start of the summer flight schedule.

Lufthansa guests will be able to enjoy the Lufthansa Group’s most modern and economical long-haul aircraft, the Airbus A350-900, whose fleet in Munich is being expanded from 17 to 21 aircraft. In order to accelerate the modernization of its long-haul fleet, the Lufthansa Group signed leasing agreements for four additional Airbus A350-900s in the fall of 2021. These aircraft will be deployed by the core Lufthansa brand at its Munich hub, thus strengthening the premium offering there. In addition, five Airbus A340-600s with a First Class will be deployed again this summer.

In Europe, Lufthansa is offering six new vacation destinations from Munich. One of them: Kalamata in Greece. New destination in Spain: The island of Menorca. Also new: Varna on the Black Sea. Billund in Denmark and Bergen in Norway are new destinations in northern Europe. Starting in April, Air Dolomiti will also take in Brindisi in Italy.

Starting with the 2022 summer flight schedule, Eurowings Discover will also be taking off from Munich. The airline will fly to the sunny destinations in the Caribbean Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Cancún in Mexico. In addition, Las Vegas, Nevada (USA) will become a destination. Over the course of the summer flight schedule, Eurowings Discover’s flight plan also includes 22 short- and medium-haul tourist destinations, including the Canary Islands, destinations in Turkey and twelve Greek islands. The vacation airline is taking over the routes from Lufthansa as planned. New destinations include Samos and Skiathos in Greece.

New from Frankfurt

Lufthansa will fly to more destinations in the U.S. next year than ever before. A new addition will be St. Louis, (USA) in the U.S. state of Missouri for the first time from June 2022. This will be the first non-stop flight by an airline from continental Europe in around 20 years. The famous city on the Mississippi is home to numerous international companies.

Starting in the summer, Lufthansa will fly to Stavanger (Norway) and Liverpool (Great Britain) for the first time. And from May, the Breton capital Rennes (France).

Eurowings Discover will entice passengers with many attractive short-, medium- and long-haul destinations from Frankfurt in the summer of 2022: For North America fans, the flight schedule includes Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Fort Myers, Anchorage, Halifax and Calgary in addition to Tampa Bay. The airline’s current winter schedule will also include Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Panama City and Malé in the Maldives this summer. In addition to the 19 long-haul destinations, Eurowings Discover also has a varied tourist short- and medium-haul offering, including to nine Greek islands, the Canary Islands, Portugal and Turkey. As planned, the routes will be taken over by Lufthansa during the summer.

Special fan flights to the Soccer World Cup in Qatar

Lufthansa is temporarily offering a total of 25 special fan flights from Frankfurt to Doha (Qatar) between November 14, 2022, and December 19, 2022, on the occasion of the 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar. Up to five flights a week will be available. Lufthansa plans to operate an Airbus A340-300 using the flight number LH 620. These flights can be booked from December 16, 2021.

Flexible booking conditions

Lufthansa continues to offer all customers maximum booking security and flexibility. This enables risk-free vacation planning: all fares can still be rebooked. Customers can find the latest information on entry requirements at lufthansa.com.

Flying CO2 neutral today

Travellers can make a personal contribution to climate protection and make their air travel CO2 neutral. In addition to the option of offsetting the flight via high-quality climate projects, Lufthansa guests can already fly with sustainable fuel today. The airlines of the Lufthansa Group have integrated the options into the booking process.