Lufthansa celebrates 30 years at Katowice Airport

30 years ago, Lufthansa commenced flights from Katowice Airport. During the “Summer 2023” season, the air carrier will offer 21 flights weekly, connecting the Silesian Voivodeship with Frankfurt, i.e. the main hub airport in Germany. Lufthansa is the biggest international network carrier offering flights from Katowice Airport.

Lufthansa commenced regular flights from Katowice Airport on 28 March 1993. The first flight was handled with a Boeing 737-200 (D-ABHM). In 30 years, Lufthansa served three million passengers on routes connecting Katowice Airport and airports in Germany.

“It’s hard to believe that 30 years of great aviation cooperation between Katowice Airport and Lufthansa have passed. It must be noted that Frankfurt was the first international regular route launched at Katowice Airport,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of the Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

“Lufthansa Group is very proud to serve Katowice and the Upper Silesia region for 30 years. We are back on pre-covid levels with our 3 daily flights to Frankfurt from Katowice to connect the region with a global network of over 200 destinations. The Polish market and its customers have always been important for Lufthansa as we contribute to the development of a region like Katowice with our regular flight services. We are very grateful to Katowice Airport for 30 years of trustful and successful cooperation,” said René Koinzack, General Manager Czech Republic & Poland Lufthansa Group.

Pyrzowice, 30th March 2023