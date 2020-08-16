Lufthansa cabin crew first group to accept cost savings plan from management

Lufthansa has concluded an agreement on cost savings with a first group of its personnel. Cabin crew approved the collective labour agreement with a majority of 87.9 % in a vote organised by their union UFO. The agreement is an important step in overcoming the financial difficulties caused by the corona pandemic.

Instead of losing 2,600 jobs, the 22,000 cabin crew members will receive no pay rises, work more part-time and lose extra-legal allowances, while all jobs will be maintained until mid-2024, according to UFO. UFO earlier already agreed on a crisis package.

Important details of the plan have yet to be finalised, said UFO, but the union may conduct actions if necessary. Lufthansa, on the other hand, may terminate the agreement with two weeks’ notice if economic conditions deteriorate dramatically.

The savings represent less than 25% of the costs.

Lufthansa has not yet reached an agreement with the pilots and has broken off negotiations with the ground staff (one thousand positions have to be cut in the administration). The group planned to cut 22,000 jobs, of which 11,000 in Germany, and expects its fleet to shrink by 100 aircraft. Eight thousand employees have already left the group and 75,000 employees were unemployed part-time in June.