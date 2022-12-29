Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i makes emergency landing in Chicago due to laptop on fire

A Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt had to land at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after a passenger’s laptop caught fire, the airline said.

The landing of flight LH457 operated by Boeing 747-8i registered D-ABYJ on Monday evening, 26 December, was a precautionary measure after an overheated laptop caused a small fire in the passenger cabin.

It should be noted that the fire had already been extinguished by the time the plane landed. None of the passengers was injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation after the “unscheduled landing“, Lufthansa said in a statement.

After some 4 hours on the ground in Chicago, the aircraft continued to Frankfurt as ferry flight LH9925 without further problems, while passengers were rebooked on other flights.