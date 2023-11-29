Lufthansa Bangkok-bound flight diverted to Delhi after fight between husband and wife

On 28 November, Bangkok-bound Lufthansa flight LH772 from Munich, operated by Airbus A380 registered D-AIML, was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger incident involving a German national. The disruption arose from a mid-air fight between a husband and wife onboard.

Lufthansa confirmed the offloading at Delhi airport of the “unruly passenger,” who was handed over to airport security and apologised for the incident. The airline is coordinating with the German Embassy, and a decision about potential legal action or his return to Germany is pending.

The flight continued to Bangkok after addressing the necessary precautions. It landed at its destination with a delay of two and a half hours.