Lufthansa announces four new European destinations from Munich and Frankfurt this Summer

Lufthansa is set to expand its summer flight offerings with the introduction of new European destinations from both Munich and Frankfurt.

This strategic move aims to provide travellers with diverse options, ranging from the breathtaking landscapes of Norway to the historical charm of France and the unique northern allure of Finland. Additionally, the Republic of Moldova is making a comeback on the flight schedule, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for passengers.

Trondheim, Norway – A Gateway to the Far North

Starting April 28, Lufthansa will commence twice-weekly flights from Munich to Trondheim, Norway’s third-largest city. This new route offers an excellent opportunity for travellers seeking a long weekend getaway to the far north. Trondheim’s rich cultural heritage and picturesque surroundings make it an enticing destination for those eager to explore Norway beyond its well-trodden paths.

Nantes, France – A Historical Gem at the Loire Estuary

Another exciting addition to Lufthansa’s summer destinations is Nantes, France. Commencing April 28, the city located at the Loire estuary will be serviced three times a week from Munich, providing an ideal gateway to the Bretagne region and the stunning Atlantic coast. This new connection complements the existing route from Frankfurt, offering even more flexibility for travellers seeking to immerse themselves in French history and culture.

Oulu, Finland – Northern Charm in the EU’s Northernmost Major City

Lufthansa is set to introduce a summer connection to Oulu, the largest city in northern Finland and the northernmost major city in the EU. Building on its popularity as a winter destination, Oulu will now be connected twice a week from Munich, allowing travellers to experience the unique charm of the north during the summer months. This expansion reflects Lufthansa’s commitment to offering diverse travel experiences throughout the year.

Chisinau, Republic of Moldova – A Capital Reconnected

The Republic of Moldova’s capital, Chisinau, with its over 500,000 inhabitants, will rejoin Lufthansa’s flight schedule from Frankfurt starting April 29. With five weekly flights, this renewed connection provides increased accessibility to the heart of Moldova, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

In conclusion, Lufthansa’s announcement of these new European destinations underscores its dedication to expanding travel possibilities for passengers. Whether you’re seeking the enchanting landscapes of Norway, the historical charm of France, the northern allure of Finland, or the cultural richness of the Republic of Moldova, Lufthansa continues to elevate the travel experience with these exciting additions to its summer flight schedule.