Lufthansa and SWISS fined for code-sharing violations in FAA-banned airspace

The US Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined Lufthansa $220,000 and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) $200,000 for operating flights with United Airlines’ designator code in FAA-prohibited airspace, i.e. under 32,000 feet over Iraq.

These flights, conducted between February 2022 and April 2024, violated DOT and FAA regulations.

Both carriers have been ordered to cease and desist from similar violations in the future, as their actions breached operating authorisations and lacked proper DOT approval.