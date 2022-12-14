Lufthansa: 5,200 weekly connections to 205 destinations in summer 2023 (5 new ones from Frankfurt and 5 new ones from Munich)

New from Frankfurt: Belfast, London-Gatwick, Asturias, Skopje and Biarritz

New from Munich: Asturias, Bordeaux and again to Rzeszów, Mexico City and Osaka

Lufthansa is starting the summer of 2023 with new European destinations from Frankfurt and Munich. In total, the airline offers more than 205 destinations worldwide, almost as many as before the Corona pandemic. The number of connections from Frankfurt and Munich reaches 5,200 weekly frequencies, up to 87 per cent of the pre-crisis level.

News from Frankfurt

Lufthansa flies to the Northern Irish capital Belfast four times a week with the flight number LH1528, linking the region with Lufthansa’s large network.

Twice a day, the airline flies to London-Gatwick, located in the south of London, with flight numbers LH1520 and LH1522. It is the third airport in London that Lufthansa offers in its flight schedule. The airline is therefore assuring its participation in the growth potential of the Greater London area. With Belfast and Gatwick, Lufthansa will connect a total of eleven destinations in Great Britain and Northern Ireland from 23 April.

Asturias situated on Spain’s Atlantic coast is also new to the flight schedule. The capital Oviedo and the largest city in Asturias, Gijon, can be reached easily from here. Lufthansa offers the connection three times a week with the flight number LH1552. Oviedo is an ideal starting point for tourist trips to the north of Spain.

In addition, Lufthansa is offering Skopje for the first time from 23 April and will connect the capital of northern Macedonia up to two twice a day. The flights with flight numbers LH1540 and LH1542 are scheduled to be attractive for both business travellers and tourists. Lufthansa is strengthening its position in Eastern Europe by adding Skopje.

New is Biarritz (France), which will be on the flight schedule for the first time from 29 April. LH1550 will then fly to the elegant seaside resort on the Atlantic coast every Saturday.

News from Munich

Lufthansa will also start flights from Munich to the region of Asturias. LH1792 flies to the north of Spain every Saturday. Also new is Bordeaux (France), known for its world-famous wine region. The flight departs three times a week from 25 April. Rzeszów is back in the Munich flight schedule as well. The city in south-eastern Poland will be connected daily with the southern hub from 23 April with the flight number LH1604.

Next summer, Osaka and Mexico City will again be on the flight schedule from Munich. Lufthansa will be offering Osaka (Japan) from 2 May with LH742 three times a week. From 2 June, LH520 will take off three times a week to the Mexican capital. A state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient Airbus A350 will be used for both destinations.

Fly CO 2 neutral today

Travellers can make a personal contribution to climate protection and make their flight CO 2

neutral. In addition to the option of offsetting the flight via high-quality climate projects, passengers can already fly with sustainable fuel today. The airlines of the Lufthansa Group have integrated the options into the booking process. Frequent flyers can find them in the Miles & More app. Further information is available at compensaid.com.