Looming strike called off after Lufthansa reaches partial agreement with pilot union

No strike, a clear message from Vereinigung Cockpit, the union representing the Lufthansa pilots as both parties reached a partial agreement on Tuesday. The union threatened with a two-day strike on Wednesday and Thursday (7 and 8 September), a clear message towards the airline, which has now been called off.

“A comprehensive package of monetary and structural issues was essentially agreed and is awaiting elaboration in the coming days,” the union wrote in a press statement.

The announced industrial action for this week is cancelled. “We are pleased that a result could be achieved at the negotiating table and that further disadvantages for customers, employees and the company can be avoided as a result,” says Marcel Gröls, Chairman of Collective Bargaining, “Today important first steps towards sustainable cooperation were taken“.

Last Friday, Lufthansa was forced to cancel 800 flights after the pilots put down their flight cases.