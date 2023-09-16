It’s Oktoberfest 2023 kickoff time – Lufthansa Trachtencrews take off again from Munich

One day before the start of the Munich Oktoberfest, it’s “take-off” time again for Lufthansa Trachtencrews. Today, they will fly from Munich to Mexico City, followed on September 24 by the traditional “Dirndl Flight” to Washington, D.C. Instead of the classic Lufthansa uniform, the female flight attendants wear dirndls, while the men wear lederhosen. It has been traditional for many years for Lufthansa cabin crew to wear dirndl and lederhosen on selected flights from Munich to German, European and intercontinental destinations during the Oktoberfest. This also includes Lufthansa ground staff in Terminal 2’s passenger service department.

The renowned Lufthansa dirndl is again designed by the Munich costume design specialist Angermaier. As in prior years, the collection is certified according to “STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX”. All materials were made sustainably. All material was produced in Europe and includes cloth woven exclusively in Austria.

Above the clouds, it’s Oktoberfest time, too. Lufthansa is serving Bavarian specialities in First and Business Class until the end of September. In Terminal lounges, it’s Oktoberfest, too where traditional Bavarian delicacies will also be served.

15/09/2023