Lufthansa launches non-stop flights from Munich to São Paulo with Airbus A350

Lufthansa has introduced a new non-stop route connecting Munich (MUC) to São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU), starting December 9, 2024. Flights operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—using the modern and fuel-efficient Airbus A350.

Departure from Munich: 11:45, arriving in São Paulo at 20:15

Return from São Paulo: 22:05, arriving in Munich at 13:40 the following afternoon.

This new connection strengthens Germany-Brazil economic and cultural ties, while offering convenient onward flight options. Brazil has become Munich’s fifth-largest overseas tourist market, with a 17% increase in overnight stays in 2024 compared to the previous year.