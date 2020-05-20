German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit calls for more solutions to be found to save Lufthansa

Against the backdrop of the threat to thousands of jobs, Vereinigung Cockpit warns not to let the negotiations fail due to the dispute over the details – keyword “state participation”.

The Lufthansa Group has been hit hard financially by the travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus crisis and has been negotiating a rescue package with the German federal government for weeks. Against the backdrop of the threat to thousands of jobs, Vereinigung Cockpit warns not to let the negotiations fail due to the dispute over the details – keyword “state participation”.

The focus should be on how all parties involved can jointly secure the future in this huge crisis. Businesses and politicians must not only now, but also in the future be able to maintain strong and reliable air traffic for the benefit of Germany.

“Germany needs its own airlines. Strong network airlines like Lufthansa are essential for an exporting nation, particularly in the business and freight sectors. Both sides know that – and nobody should use this in such a serious situation for their own negotiating advantage,” says Markus Wahl, President of Vereinigung Cockpit.

Insolvency under self-administration would trigger a serious break of confidence in the company among employees, customers, politicians, business and society and endanger the future of German airlines. This must be avoided at all costs. Hundreds of thousands of jobs in Germany are directly and indirectly linked to aviation.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

