Four hours into the flight, a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 to Tokyo Haneda returns to Munich

On 16 August, a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 (registered D-AIXG) operated flight LH714 from Munich, Germany to Tokyo Haneda, Japan. As the aircraft was flying above the Caspian Sea, roughly four hours into the flight, the pilots decided to head back to Munich.

More than eight hours after original take-off, the aircraft safely landed back at Munich Airport, awaited by emergency services. A reason for the return, weather related due to typhoon Ampil raging through Tokyo or a minor technical issue, is currently unknown.

LIVE / INCIDENT: Lufthansa #LH714 Munich to Tokyo/Haneda (Airbus A350-900 D-AIXG) has turned back after 3.5 hours in the air & is returning to MUC.

— Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) August 16, 2024