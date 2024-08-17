Four hours into the flight, a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 to Tokyo Haneda returns to Munich

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

On 16 August, a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 (registered D-AIXG) operated flight LH714 from Munich, Germany to Tokyo Haneda, Japan. As the aircraft was flying above the Caspian Sea, roughly four hours into the flight, the pilots decided to head back to Munich.

More than eight hours after original take-off, the aircraft safely landed back at Munich Airport, awaited by emergency services. A reason for the return, weather related due to typhoon Ampil raging through Tokyo or a minor technical issue, is currently unknown.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.