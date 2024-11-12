Eleven injured due to severe turbulence on Transatlantic Lufthansa flight

Eleven people were injured after severe turbulence affected a Lufthansa flight from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt, the German airline confirmed. The incident occurred onboard a Boeing 747-8, carrying 329 passengers and 19 crew members, which landed in Frankfurt early Tuesday.

Shortly after takeoff from Buenos Aires, the aircraft encountered unexpected turbulence over the Atlantic Ocean, caused by atmospheric conditions. “Unfortunately, five passengers and six crew members sustained mostly minor injuries,” said a Lufthansa spokesperson. Medical assistance had already been requested by the pilot well before landing, as reported by Bild, a German newspaper.

While details of the injuries were not fully disclosed, all affected individuals received immediate medical care upon arrival in Frankfurt. Lufthansa emphasized that there was no risk to the overall safety of the flight at any point and expressed regret for the disruption.

According to the airline spokesperson, the aircraft likely entered an intertropical convergence zone, known for its rising air currents and potential for turbulence near the equator.