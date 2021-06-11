Due to high demand, Lufthansa deploys Boeing 747-8i and the Airbus A350 to Mallorca

Lufthansa is taking extraordinary measures in order to respond to a significant increase in booking demand for flights to Palma de Mallorca from both Frankfurt and Munich. The booking figures for the destination “PMI” have increased 25 times between April and the beginning of June 2021: The airline will be operating a Boeing 747-8 from Frankfurt to Palma de Mallorca four Saturdays in a row during the upcoming summer vacation in Hesse. Additionally, the airline also plans to operate an Airbus A350 from Munich to the Balearic Island at the start of the summer vacation in Bavaria. Although these routes are normally operated by an Airbus A321, on 31 July, two wide-body Lufthansa aircraft will be arriving on Palma de Mallorca.

Departing Frankfurt with the “Jumbo”

The Boeing 747-8 is the largest aircraft that Lufthansa is currently operating, offering up to 364 seats instead of the usual 215, which are normally available on this route. This wide-body aircraft offers passengers 88 Business Class seats (including First Class) as well as 276 seats in Economy Class (including Premium Economy).

The first “Jumbo” flight, LH1152, will be departing the Rhine-Main metropolis on Saturday 17 July at 10:20, just in time for the start of the Hessian summer vacation, and arrive at Palma de Mallorca airport at 12:25. The return flight, LH1153 will take place the same day at 14:25, arriving in Frankfurt at 16:45.

The modern and kerosene-efficient Boeing 747-8, also known as the “Queen of the Skies”, will operate for an additional three weekends, specifically on 24 July, 31 July and 7 August.

Departing Munich with the Airbus A350

The Airbus A350 is the most sustainable long-haul aircraft in the Lufthansa fleet. It consumes 20 percent less kerosene and is 50 percent quieter than previous models. Those who want to experience the Lufthansa Airbus A350 along with its multi-award-winning cabin now have the chance to do so now. The aircraft offers 293 seats, including 48 in Business Class and 245 in Economy Class (including Premium Economy).

The A350 flight to Palma de Mallorca will take place at the start of the Bavarian summer vacations on Saturday 31 July. Departure from Munich is planned for 9:50 a.m. under flight number LH2658, arriving in Palma de Mallorca at 12:00 a.m. The return flight, LH2659, will take place the same day at 13:30 a.m. arriving in Munich at 15:35 p.m.

Tickets now available for booking

The “Jumbo” and Airbus A350 flights to Palma de Mallorca are now available for booking. Lufthansa will be offsetting the CO 2 emissions generated by these extraordinary flights.

Travellers should take into consideration the current entry and quarantine regulations when planning their trip. Guests can find more information at www.auswaertiges-amt.de.